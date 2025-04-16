PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $143.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,752,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after purchasing an additional 271,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.