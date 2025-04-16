Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 245.0% in March

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 245.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 277,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $441,000.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. 874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

