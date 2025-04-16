Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 624,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,956. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.