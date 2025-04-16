Promising Casino Stocks To Consider – April 16th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Churchill Downs, PENN Entertainment, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate casino facilities, including gaming tables, slot machines, and sometimes additional amenities like hotels and restaurants. These stocks are influenced by factors such as tourism trends, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions, making them a unique segment within the broader entertainment and hospitality industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.25. The company had a trading volume of 667,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.93. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 2,029,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 561,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 86,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,316. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 1,102,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,852. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

