Promising Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that generate revenue primarily through the creation, distribution, or advertising of digital content and services. They include firms specializing in streaming, social media, online news, and digital advertising, reflecting the evolving landscape of modern communication and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.92. 8,178,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,536,081. The company has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.34. 1,130,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.48. 531,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,688. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 3,972,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,745,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Read More