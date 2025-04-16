Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 13th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Norfolk Southern are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the stored amounts of fertilizers—whether chemical or organic—that are available for agricultural use. They play a key role in balancing supply and demand, ensuring that farms have a reliable source of nutrients to maintain soil fertility and crop productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 37,613,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,181,612. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 15,001,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.63. 4,606,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.94. 1,401,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.20 and a 200-day moving average of $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

