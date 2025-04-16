Promising Healthcare Stocks To Consider – April 15th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the health sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and insurers. These stocks represent an investment in the businesses that deliver medical products and services, and their value is often influenced by regulatory decisions, breakthroughs in medical science, and shifts in overall healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.29. 12,897,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,165,336. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.28. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,651. The firm has a market cap of $535.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $438.50 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.54. 5,070,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,140. The firm has a market cap of $370.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Further Reading