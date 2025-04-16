ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.13. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

