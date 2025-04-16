ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $33.75. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 295,951 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Client First Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

