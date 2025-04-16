ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $33.75. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 295,951 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
