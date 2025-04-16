ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.79, but opened at $46.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 26,753,201 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

