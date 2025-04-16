ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.79, but opened at $46.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 26,753,201 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
