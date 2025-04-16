ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.79, but opened at $46.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 26,753,201 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.