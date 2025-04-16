ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.02. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 4,639,991 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
