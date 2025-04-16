ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.02. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 4,639,991 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $11,379,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 185,645 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.