Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,100. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,574.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,480. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PB. Barclays cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.