Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PVCT opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.