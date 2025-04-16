Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PVCT opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
