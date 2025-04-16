PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $183.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 153.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

