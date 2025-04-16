PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.66). Approximately 1,234,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,059,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.56).

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.71.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.