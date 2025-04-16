PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Kristen Podagiel Acquires 8,611 Shares

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Podagiel acquired 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.38 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$54,929.57 ($34,765.55).

Kristen Podagiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Kristen Podagiel purchased 10,373 shares of PWR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.32 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of A$65,557.36 ($41,492.00).

PWR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

PWR Cuts Dividend

PWR Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. PWR’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

