Q1 EPS Estimate for Capital One Financial Raised by Analyst

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE COF opened at $163.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.