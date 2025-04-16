Q1 EPS Forecast for SoFi Technologies Decreased by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,391.20. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,139,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.