Q1 EPS Forecast for SoFi Technologies Decreased by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,391.20. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,139,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
