Q2 Earnings Estimate for BBIO Issued By HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,600. The trade was a 71.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,684,739 shares of company stock worth $326,958,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4,544.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,120,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

