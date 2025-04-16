Q2 Earnings Forecast for AC Immune Issued By Leerink Partnrs

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of ACIU opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

