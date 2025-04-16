Q3 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Decreased by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

