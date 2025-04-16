Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Up 123.9% in March

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qifu Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology Price Performance
Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
See Also
