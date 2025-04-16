Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Up 123.9% in March

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

