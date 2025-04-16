Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 9% – What’s Next?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 743,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,501,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 483,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 158,013 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $8,736,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 123,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

