QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.11 and last traded at $140.89. Approximately 1,379,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,852,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.