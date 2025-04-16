Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 6,044,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,492,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,749 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 75,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

