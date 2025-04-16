Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,897. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 61.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 604,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

