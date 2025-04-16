Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

