Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 3.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.84% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 838,836 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,995,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,772,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 601.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,193,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

