Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $41.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 9.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.86% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $41,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364,629 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 647,676 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,922,000 after purchasing an additional 636,569 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,865,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,039,000.

DFCF opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

