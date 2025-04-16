Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $205.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.50. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

