Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 356,626 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,063,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

