Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 154,461 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $223.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.61 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

