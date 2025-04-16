Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $38.71 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 331,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,714,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. InvesTrust bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $4,388,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Nucor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,836,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $195.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.