Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $40.79 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,495,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.75% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

