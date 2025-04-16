Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $42.24 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,407 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,392,000 after acquiring an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

ALGN stock opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.74 and a 12-month high of $327.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.