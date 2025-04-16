Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $42.55 Million Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

