Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 332,809 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 332,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,865,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $5,925,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

