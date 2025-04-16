Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Kraft Heinz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 276.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 93,046 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 754.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 113,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

