Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 1,137,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,277,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

