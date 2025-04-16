Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Redwood Trust worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

RWT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

