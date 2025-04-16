Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,089 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

