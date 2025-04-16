Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,079,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,778.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,674 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 167,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,900,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.