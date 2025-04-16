Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,602 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Onsemi in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

