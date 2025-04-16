Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

