Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

