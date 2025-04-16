Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 814 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,582,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 42,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,421,000 after buying an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,508.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after buying an additional 390,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Eaton by 607.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 412,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,295,000 after acquiring an additional 354,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

