Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 154,041 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of Interface worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Interface by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.