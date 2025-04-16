Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after buying an additional 1,369,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,818,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,316,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 510,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

ESI stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

