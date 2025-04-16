Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Truist Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 323,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 71,393 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 556,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 118,692 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

