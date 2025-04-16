Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.58 and a 12 month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

